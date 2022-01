BURLESON – The Temple Wildcat Soccer team rebounded from a 2-0 loss to FW Polytechnic on Thursday to defeat Crandall on day two of the Johnson County Invitational. Temple used four second half goals to erase a 2-1 deficit and defeat Crandall by a score of 5-2. Temple got off to a slow start to the Crandall game by allowing two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Wildcats settled themselves down after that and were able to pull back to within a goal before halftime. With about 10 minutes left on the clock Allan Arroyo picked up the ball from a Crandall goal kick and passed the ball forward to Eric Ortiz who slipped the ball past two defenders where Jonathan De La Garza slipped another ball past the goalkeeper to split the Crandall lead in half. The Wildcats went into halftime down 2-1.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO