Chicopee, MA

Tips to keep your car working in the winter

By Melissa Torres
 1 day ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those single digit temperatures overnight can wreck havoc on your car, but 22News is working for you with helpful tips to keep your vehicle operating properly this winter.

AAA recommends checking your batteries, make sure it’s got a full charge. Batteries that are more than two years old should be tested and monitored. Also, check your tires.

When asked if she tries to warm her car up in the morning, Christina Dunn of Chicopee replied, “Absolutely it makes a huge difference. Just keep it clean, make sure your tires are filled with air it’s a problem for a lot of people.”

With this in mind, don’t forget to check your oil, and keep your gas tank at least half full. Also, let your car run a few minutes before driving, but never leave it unattended

