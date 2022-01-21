ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penny Hardaway goes on expletive-filled rant after Memphis loss: ‘Stop disrespecting me, bro’

By Mark Heim
 1 day ago
Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU beat Memphis 70-62 on Thursday night, but it was Penny Hardaway that got all the attention after the game. The Memphis coach was asked if he thought he could get the job done with the Tigers, who fell to (9-8, 3-4 in American Athletic...

Mighty 990

Penny Hardaway Was Right to Call Out Jerk-Face Reporters

The Mainstream Media can only push a man so far. That’s the bottom line when it comes to a dust-up between Memphis Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway and local sports reporters. Hardaway made national headlines when he exploded in rage at the constant disrespect he’s gotten from journalists. There’s only so much a man can take.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway puts media on blast in profanity-filled tirade after Tigers lose third straight

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway blasted reporters’ questions in his postgame press conference in an expletive-laden tirade Thursday night after his Tigers fell to 9-8 (3-4 AAC) with their third straight loss, a 70-62 home defeat against SMU. The incident followed a question about whether he’s ever lost faith in his ability to get the job done at Memphis as he navigates his fourth season on the job with little on-court progress to show for some impressive recruiting results.
Stephen A. Smith sends message to Penny Hardaway: 'Just be cool'

Penny Hardaway was in the spotlight after Memphis, loss to SMU on Thursday, and for all the wrong reasons. The Tigers, which fell to 3-4 in conference play with the loss, were the subject of discussion not just for the game’s outcome, but for Hardaway’s postgame rant. Hardaway appeared to take out his frustration on the Memphis media after the game, going on an expletive-ridden tirade, to which ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says Hardaway would be better off keeping those rants to himself.
Penny Hardaway
Golf Digest

Penny Hardaway hammers reporters with explicit press-conference tirade, no longer wants "all the smoke"

Show of hands: Who remembers 2019? I know, I know. Three years ago by the calendar, three centuries by feel. Call it the COVID windchill factor. Way back then, Penny Hardaway, the fresh-faced new coach of Memphis basketball, was in a good mood. The Tigers had just landed the number-one recruiting class in America and Hardaway started counting his rings like South Beach Bron. “This is Memphis,” he told reporters. “We don’t bluff. We want all the smoke.”
The Commercial Appeal

Penny Hardaway's unfiltered rant is just the latest example of his frustration this season

Penny Hardaway, in four seasons as Memphis basketball coach, has developed a reputation as one of the coolest customers in college basketball.  But, following Thursday's 70-62 loss to SMU – the Tigers' third in a row and eighth in the last 12 games – the former NBA All-Star lost his cool. The 49-second, expletive-laden, already-viral sound bite is only the latest unfiltered moment for Hardaway during this tumultuous season.  ...
Heated Memphis HC Penny Hardaway calls out media

A heated Penny Hardaway went off on the media after his Memphis squad lost on Thursday night. Memphis lost 70-62 to SMU to fall to 9-8 on the season and 3-4 in conference. Memphis’ record is disappointing given the recruiting success the program has had. Hardaway knows it and is preaching patience.
Penny Hardaway apologizes for his postgame rant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway has issued an apology for his expletive-filled rant directed at reporters. "I want to issue an apology to my school, to the players, to our fans," Hardaway said in a post to his Instagram account Friday night. "I let my emotions get to the best of me last night. And that's not the way that you handle situations. I bleed blue and I'm fighting always for my school, for my city and for my players. We're working very hard. We know that there's adversity right now, but it's not going to stop us from working hard. We are going to make you guys proud, we are going to win and we're going to get through this together. And to the fans that are fighting with us, we really appreciate it, you guys help push us through with your energy and to my players, let's keep fighting on. We're 901 strong and Memphis, I love you, peace."
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
Sixers Have Changed Their Asking Price For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to trade Ben Simmons, who has not played this season due to the ongoing impasse between himself and the team. Over the last several months, it has been reported that the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons was steep, and they were only willing to part with him for a premier player in return. That approach might be changing, however.
