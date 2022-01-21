ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0257Gg_0drbEYrO00

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday.

ESPN and the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Ball will travel to California in the coming days to undergo the knee procedure to repair a meniscus tear.

Ball's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and the Bulls discussed additional options with doctors, but the surgery was deemed necessary after Ball was unable to play through the knee ailment, according to ESPN. The knee injury was described as a slight meniscus tear.

Ball has missed the Bulls' past three games with what the team initially called a bone bruise. Chicago had already ruled him out for its upcoming three-game road swing because his knee wasn't recovering from the initial treatment.

The 24-year-old Ball underwent surgery for a meniscus tear on the same knee in July 2018, but he returned for the start of training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his first season with the Bulls, Ball has averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is averaging a career-high 34.6 minutes per game over his 35 appearances for the team this year.

Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, has averaged 11.9 points and 6.2 assists across 252 career games with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers and Bulls.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Espn#The Chicago Sun Times#Klutch Sports#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New Orleans Pelicans
numberfire.com

Lonzo Ball (knee) will miss Bulls' upcoming 3-game road trip

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball (knee) will not play in the team's road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City thunder. Ball will not be available for at least four more contests including tonight's showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Expect Coby White to play an increased role at the guard positions until Ball is active.
NBA
Yardbarker

2 Bulls Guards Who Must Step Up With Lonzo Ball Out

The Chicago Bulls are performing brilliantly this season. The legendary Windy City team has a chance at making it through the Eastern Conference and to the NBA Finals. While many people cite the stellar season that DeMar DeRozan has had, it’s undeniable that the success of Billy Donovan‘s squad has been a team effort.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lonzo Ball injury: Bulls guard has small meniscus tear, could have surgery with 4-6 week timeline, per reports

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is out indefinitely and evaluating treatment options for a meniscus injury in his left knee, per multiple reports. Arthroscopic surgery is a possibility, and a decision is expected by Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That would come with a 4-to-6 week return timeline. The injury is a small meniscus tear, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
NBA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy