While the Bearden Lady Bears were looking to continue their good momentum of their wins over Hampton, the boys' team was looking to get revenge against the Bulldogs. The Bears lost on the road to Hampton 56-43 on December 7th. Bearden felt more confident in their ability to get to the basket and take down their rival as they took a big 11-point lead into halftime. While Bearden had a great first half, Hampton had a better second half as they finished the game strong as the Bulldogs held off the Bears for a 60-58 win.

BEARDEN, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO