ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Coblentz Patch Defends Coinbase in Identify Theft Suit

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass on Thursday removed an identity theft lawsuit against Coinbase, a digital...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

LG Faces Patent Suit Over Smart Thermostat

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. LG Electronics U.S.A., the U.S. arm of LG Electronics, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts three patents related to smart thermostat systems, was brought by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of EcoFactor Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-00103, EcoFactor, Inc. v. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Product Liability Suit Over ParaGard IUD Removed to District Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Greenberg Traurig and Ulmer & Berne on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against CooperCompanies, Teva Pharmaceutical and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Pogust Millrood LLC on behalf of Jennifer Boyan, who contends that she sustained serious injuries when her ParaGard IUD was removed and one arm of the ParaGard was left in her body. The case is 2:22-cv-00261, Boyan v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. et al.
LAW
CBS DFW

Grapevine Real-Estate Fund Executives Convicted Of Fraud

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four executives of a Grapevine-based real-estate company were found guilty of fraud on Friday, January 21, announced US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After a five day long trial and almost 12 hours of deliberation, a federal jury convicted United Development Funding (UDF) CEO Hollis Morrison Greenlaw, Partnership President Benjamin Lee Wissink, CFO Cara Delin Obert, and Asset Management Director Jeffrey Brandon Jester on ten counts. The charges included conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and securities fraud. “UDF executives shuffled money from one fund to another...
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Defendants#Dish Wireless#The Robin Hood Lawyers#Law Com Radar
Law.com

Mayer Brown Reps Dental Services Company in Data Breach Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Mayer Brown on Wednesday removed a class action lawsuit against Smile Brands Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Robinson Calcagie Inc. and Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group on behalf of dental patients alleging the defendants failed to protect their personal information from a data breach. The case is 8:22-cv-00092, Richard v. Smile Brands Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Representing Moving Company Accused of Damaging Customer's Belongings

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Jacob Lisogorsky of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Al & Son Moving & Storage Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, over alleged loss and damage of personal property incurred during an interstate move, was filed Dec. 7 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Finger & Finger on behalf of Luticia Floyd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 1:21-cv-10466, Floyd v. Al & Son Moving & Storage, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Litigators of the Week: The Boutique Founders Who Nixed the Federal Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers

This week’s Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Steve Lehotsky and Scott Keller of Lehotsky Keller. Lehotsky, the former chief litigation counsel at the U.S. Chamber’s Litigation Center, and Keller, the former head of the Supreme Court practice at Baker Botts, came together last February to form their boutique, which specializes in litigating challenges to federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
LAW
Law.com

Drafting an Arbitration Agreement in 2022: The Litigator’s Perspective

In the first article in this series titled “Drafting an Arbitration Agreement in 2022,” I highlighted matters to consider including in dispute resolution agreements to reflect recent events and current social priorities. In the second article, I examined the issue from the perspective of transactional attorneys. In this third article of the series, I consider the views of four litigators, the professionals who are often consulted by their corporate partners to advise on drafting and who ultimately have to defend or critique the provisions: Lea Haber Kuck, a partner in Skadden’s international litigation and arbitration group, where she concentrates her practice on the resolution of complex commercial disputes arising out of international business transactions; Cecil Key, head of the DGKeyIP Group of DiMuroGinsberg P.C., who focuses on the protection, enforcement and licensing of intellectual property rights; Taline Sahakian, a partner in Constantine Cannon’s antitrust litigation & counseling and commercial litigation groups, where she has represented parties in international arbitrations and in the context of mediations of commercial disputes; and Dan Weiner, co-chair of Hughes Hubbard & Reed’s litigation department and a regular arbitration counsel in high-stakes commercial disputes.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Law.com

Seyfarth Shaw Defends Raytheon in Racial Discrimination Suit From Field Service Technician

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Terry K. Davis on behalf of Ian Reed, pursues race discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims. The case is 2:22-cv-00405, Reed v. Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Law Firms and the Rise of Hospitality

Making the office better than home — making it a destination — is the key shift law firms are experiencing right now. We are calling it all “the rise of hospitality.”. As part of negotiating the returning to the office lawyers are busy deconstructing “work” into its many smaller components in an effort to redefine where these activities ought to take place.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Gunster Defending Private Equity Fund Against TD Holdings' Suit Enforcing Arbitration Judgment

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Gunster on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against IFG Opportunity Fund to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Sallah Astarita & Cox on behalf of TD Holdings Inc., seeks to enforce an arbitration judgment against IFG for an underlying claim. The case is 8:22-cv-00153, TD Holdings, Inc. v. Ifg Opportunity Fund, LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Consumers Claim McCormick Spices Contain Heightened Levels of Carcinogens

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. McCormick & Co., the spice and condiment company, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that an array of McCormick brand spices contain heightened levels of lead, arsenic, and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00349, Balistreri et al v. McCormick & Company, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Sidley Austin Defends Liberty Mutual in COVID-19 Employment Suit Over Remote Worker Business Expenses

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Sidley Austin removed an employment discrimination class action against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Clapp & Lauinger on behalf of employees seeking reimbursement for business expenses incurred while working remotely amid COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00216, Charalambous et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.
LAW
Law.com

Morgan Lewis Tapped to Defend Whole Foods in Discrimination Suit

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon.com and Whole Foods to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged racial discrimination was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of Adem Bilali. The case is 2:22-cv-00155, Bilali v. Prime Now, LLC et al.
BUSINESS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
Seacoast Current

A New Twist on an Old Scam With The Same Ending

Portsmouth Police are warning about scams involving cryptocurrency ATM that upgrades an old scam with the same result: you lose your money. Crypto cash is a type of digital currency that exists electronically only, according to the FTC. It can cash it in for physical coins but it is usually exchanged online using a phone or computer. Bitcoin and Ether are two well known cryptocurrencies.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy