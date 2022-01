Kansas Wesleyan used a big third quarter and a solid fourth defensively to hold on for a 53-51 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday night inside Mabee Arena. The game came down to a final shot by OKWU which was missed badly and Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) would grab the rebound as time expired giving the Coyotes their third win in a row heading into Saturday's match up at Ottawa.

WHITEWATER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO