Cardano, a rival cryptocurrency to Ethereum, is likely to hit all-time highs of $2 before the end of 2022, predicts Nigel Green, chief execuitve and founder of deVere Group. The bullish prediction comes as Cardano (ADA), the fifth largest crypto, jumped by almost 50% in just seven days ahead of a major new tech launch, and currently has a market capitalisation of more than $47bn.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO