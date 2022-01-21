ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Clark sets Big Ten record, No. 25 Iowa women rout Gophers

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark recorded her second straight triple-double, setting a Big Ten record with her fourth of the season, and was responsible for more points than Minnesota scored as No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 105-49 victory over the Golden Gophers. Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for the first back-to-back triple-doubles in conference history, helping the Hawkeyes record their biggest win ever against a conference opponent. It’s was the fifth career double-double for the sophomore who was 14 of 21 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related
KCAU 9 News

Nebraska men postpone Saturday’s game at Ohio State

Lincoln — The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program. With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-20-22)

Boys ScoresIowaTrinity Christian 68, River Valley 31South Central Calhoun 68, Alta-Aurelia 44MMCRU 69, Kingsley-Pierson 44OABCIG 58, Siouxland Christian 44Woodbury Central 59, West Monona 44Sioux Central 78, Harris-Lake Park 42East Sac County 73, MVAOCOU 70Unity Christian 73, Sioux Center 67West Lyon 63, George-Little Rock 52 NebraskaLincoln High 65, Norfolk 52Walthill 73, Homer 65Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 71, Battle Creek […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Explorers bring back Zawada as first 2022 signee

Sioux City, IA (January 20, 2022) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of outfielder Sebastian Zawada. This is the first player signed to a 2022 contract for the X’s. This will be Zawada’s fifth season of professional baseball and his third with the Explorers.  Last season the Arizona native was one of the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

USD men postpone matchup with Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill.—Tonight’s men’s basketball game between South Dakota and Western Illinois to be played inside Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to health and safety protocols within the Coyotes’ program. The game will be rescheduled at a later date. Saturday’s scheduled game between South Dakota and […]
MACOMB, IL
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 SportsZone (1-21-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After a week off due to the weather, SportsZone is back. Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Jake Jones and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action going on throughout Siouxland. Check out some highlights and scores from across the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Coaching legend Jim Forbes dies at 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jim Forbes, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died early Friday morning due to complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69 years old. Not only is Forbes one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from the Sun City, but Forbes is also one of […]
BASKETBALL
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school girl’s basketball rankings (1-20-22)

2021-22 EIGHTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball RankingsCompiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic UnionFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 20, 2022 Class 1ASchool Record LW1 Newell-Fonda 12-1 12 Bishop Garrigan 12-3 23 Exira-EHK 12-0 34 North Linn 14-1 45 Springville 15-1 56 MMCRU 12-0 67 Burlington Notre Dame 13-0 78 North Mahaska 12-1 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Gophers#Triple Double#Ap#Hawkeyes#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
