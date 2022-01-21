Clark sets Big Ten record, No. 25 Iowa women rout Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark recorded her second straight triple-double, setting a Big Ten record with her fourth of the season, and was responsible for more points than Minnesota scored as No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 105-49 victory over the Golden Gophers. Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for the first back-to-back triple-doubles in conference history, helping the Hawkeyes record their biggest win ever against a conference opponent. It’s was the fifth career double-double for the sophomore who was 14 of 21 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0