Shelby County Schools to rebrand: Will renaming help?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools says a name change will help the district reimagine its education vision. The school district wants to add “Memphis” to its name.

A vote on the name change is set to happen next week. Prior to that meeting, FOX13 asked some local Memphians what they thought about the proposed change.

“I think that it will definitely be beneficial,” said Memphis resident Sylvia Wiley. “I have no qualms about it; I think it’s a plus.”

If a board vote approves, Shelby County Schools could operate as Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

“I think it will help their self-esteem. It shows them that one isn’t any better than the other,” Wiley said.

The effort is part of the district’s Reimagining 901 plan. School leaders say considering its students reside in Memphis, the name would reflect what they know to be home, but one former SCS student said he doesn’t believe it would make a difference.

“Not really, because it really all starts with the curriculum and what kids are being taught, so the name don’t really add to what they’re learning. It more so starts from the inside,” said Jerell Blackburn.

The rebranding would also include other elements, including tutoring, Saturday school, and foreign language immersion, all of which SCS Chief of Communications Jerica Phillips said will help create a well-rounded academic restructuring plan for students.

“We know that a name change is not the only element of improving achievement here in Shelby County Schools,” said Phillips.

The board is expected to vote on the name change Tuesday, Jan. 25.

