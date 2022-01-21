ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Vigil held for LeMoyne-Owen College student killed in car crash

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students and staff at LeMoyne-Owen College mourn the loss of one of their own as they enter their spring semester.

Last week, freshman Achol Nebk died in a car accident. On Thursday, close to 50 students and staff members gathered to remember her.

A prayer and kind words and memories from families and friends as they remember the life of Achol Nebk, a freshman criminal justice major.

“We are truly a close-knit family here at LOC,” said Tara Dunn-Ross, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Memphis police say Nebk was the victim of a fatal crash on I-240 South and Norris Road in the early hours of Jan. 13.

For days, family and friends posted on social media saying Nebk was missing.

“It hit our student body hard, so our Student Government Ambassadors wanted the opportunity for our students to gather to celebrate, but also to mourn together,” Dunn-Ross said.

The spring semester won’t be the same without their friend, classmate, and loved one, who they called “Ace.”

“It’s always difficult when you lose a student. You’re not only losing the student, but also the accomplishments of what that student would’ve brought to the world,” said Dunn-Ross.

MPD said Nathan Lewis was the driver of the car that hit Nebk. He was driving the wrong way and hit her head-on.

Lewis faces a criminally negligent homicide with a vehicle charge.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

