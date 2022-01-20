ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another legislative week wraps up

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
 1 day ago

Good morning. Happy Friday, and hope you're staying warm .

We’re wrapping up the second week here at the Iowa Capitol after a relatively quiet Thursday. Lawmakers canceled several committee and subcommittee meetings again yesterday, which has been a trend over the last few days.

Bills are nonetheless starting to move through the process, and we expect the action to continue to ramp up in the coming days. Stay tuned early next week for a closer look from my colleague Stephen Gruber-Miller and me on how lawmakers are taking on Iowa’s child care shortage. It's an issue where fault lines are developing between the two parties on what approach to take.

This is Ian, who's glad for a warm mug of coffee on a chilly Friday morning. You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com or follow me on Twitter: @DMRIanR .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Another legislative week wraps up

