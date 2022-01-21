ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

GUHH Recap: Cree Accuses Sakoya of Colorism + Sam Doesn’t Want Egypt to Be a ‘Ride or Die’

By A.J. Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn tonight’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” Cree and Sakoya face the fallout from the chaos during Lil Twist’s party. Cree hears from Uncle Luke about what happened. Meanwhile, Sakoya gets...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 2

Related
urbanbellemag.com

GUHH Star Sam Wright Breaks Down His Recent Arrest

Sam Wright is dealing with the consequences of a recent arrest. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Sam Wright is used to being in controversial situations. Since his debut to the show, he’s had to deal with a lot of criticism. There are people who question his motives when it comes to his relationship with Egypt Criss. In fact, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and Briana Latrise have been the most critical on the show. They suspect Sam is only with Egypt to advance his own career. Sam and Egypt have denied this. But they haven’t changed Tee Tee and Briana’s opinion. As a result of the criticism, Egypt has cooled off on her relationships with both women. However, her own father Treach is starting to be concerned now. This is due to Sam’s recent legal woes.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

GUHH Star Sam Wright Sets the Record Straight About Altercation He & Egypt Criss Were In

Sam Wright and Egypt Criss were reportedly involved in an altercation. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Sam Wright has been receiving a lot of criticism for his relationship with Egypt Criss. Some people believe Sam is using Egypt to advance his own career. However, Sam has denied this. And so has Egypt. Egypt is so loyal to Sam that she has distanced herself from two of his biggest critics, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and Briana Latrise. To no surprise, Egypt and Tee Tee’s issues caused a rift in the family. Tee Tee didn’t even want to invite Egypt and Sam to her wedding. And when it comes to Briana, Egypt put her hands on her while they were filming the show. So the two women no longer film together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Twist
Vibe

Nelly Denies Rewarding Woman $100 For Returning Bag With $300K

Nelly has refuted a viral story suggesting he rewarded a woman a measly amount of cash after she returned a lost bag containing hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the hit-maker, the entire story is fabricated and he never lost the bag in question, let alone had it returned to him. After catching wind of the story, which became a trending topic, Nelly jumped into the fray in the comments section of one of the social posts spreading the story, writing “Cap [cap emoji].. SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP,” in reference to the viral videos. “I didn’t lose sh*t idk what bag...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Parental Advisory
Power 93.7 WBLK

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Egypt
urbanbellemag.com

Mama Jones’ Daughter Sets the Record Straight About Chrissy Lampkin Amid Jim Jones Drama

Chrissy Lampkin trended after Jim Jones made controversial comments about Mama Jones. Jim Jones and his mother Mama Jones were a hot topic on social media recently. The “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars trended on Twitter because of comments Jim made during a recent interview. He appeared on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. They discussed a range of topics. But when Jim talked about learning about s*x from his mother, he also said Mama Jones taught him how to tongue kiss. This caught Angela off guard. But Jim began to explain it. And many on social media took his comments to mean that his mother actually taught him by tongue kissing him herself.
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Elle Darby has lost thousands of followers since her racist tweets from 2011 resurfaced

Influencer Elle Darby has recently posted an apology video after facing backlash from her followers for her racist and homophobic tweets she made in 2011. On New Year’s Eve she posted an apology onto her Instagram but despite that, she has been losing thousands of followers and subscribers every day. Prior to her ten-year-old tweets coming to light, Elle had 785,545 followers on Instagram but she quickly lost over 46,000 bringing her down to just over 739,000.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Porsha and Simon's new multi-million home is a serious flex of wealth

Porsha Williams and fiance Simon Guobadia are not afraid to flaunt their wealth, as they were house-hunting multi-million dollar homes on her Bravo show Family Matters... The RHOA couple have been going from strength to strength since he proposed, and have now officially moved in together amid the excitement of their future wedding.
ATLANTA, GA
Hot 107.9

Meet Ja Rule’s Twin Son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. [PHOTOS]

Ja Rule’s son is really his twin! As a resurfaced picture of Ja Rule’s son at this 2019 graduation goes viral, people can’t help but be shocked at how much the two look completely identical. The picture shared on hoodclips’ Instagram shows Ja Rule standing with his son, Jeffrey Atkins, Jr. and what seems to […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy