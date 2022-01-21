GUHH Recap: Cree Accuses Sakoya of Colorism + Sam Doesn’t Want Egypt to Be a ‘Ride or Die’

Sam Wright is dealing with the consequences of a recent arrest. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Sam Wright is used to being in controversial situations. Since his debut to the show, he’s had to deal with a lot of criticism. There are people who question his motives when it comes to his relationship with Egypt Criss. In fact, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and Briana Latrise have been the most critical on the show. They suspect Sam is only with Egypt to advance his own career. Sam and Egypt have denied this. But they haven’t changed Tee Tee and Briana’s opinion. As a result of the criticism, Egypt has cooled off on her relationships with both women. However, her own father Treach is starting to be concerned now. This is due to Sam’s recent legal woes.

