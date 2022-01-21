Witnesses shaken by Southside Richmond killing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say that detectives believe at least two gunmen were involved in the killing of a Southside man on Tuesday

The victim, Kavon Gallishaw, was shot as he was driving by the Food Lion on Jahnke Road.

"We heard shots,” said a woman who asked CBS6 to hide her identity. She said the shots were rapid-fire and caused her to duck.

"I had a woman and she was next to me,” she said. “She was about to get out of the car and go inside but asked if they were gunshots. I said, ‘yes ma'am,’ and she said, ‘oh no, I’m not grocery shopping today.’"

Minutes later, that same woman would return to her German School Road home to find it all taped off with a car wrapped around a nearby power pole.

The crash team was taking measurements.

"When I left, I was like, ‘that was wild,’ but when I got closer to home, I wondered if that was the same car," she said.

It was.

Crime Insider sources say the passenger side of this car was riddled with bullet holes and based on the rounds that forensics found on the scene, two different guns were used.

The killing happened at 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's real sad,” the woman said. “It could've been a bus coming through at the time and could've hit the bus or a student."

Multiple sources identified Gallishaw as the victim, who was in his 20s.

Detectives continue to work on a motive. Sources say Gallishaw had several traffic tickets, but no serious encounters with law enforcement.

"It just needs to stop,” said the woman. “It needs to be stopped. It started at Food Lion. People in the parking lot, going to their cars or going in-store to get groceries, could’ve been hit. It's sad. Really, really sad."

It's the city's second homicide of 2022. Detectives are asking anyone that has a description of the shooter's car to give them a call.