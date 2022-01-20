Stars of the Day: Durfee swimmer qualifies for sectionals; Triton girls win for 1st time

FALL RIVER — It was a great ending for Benjamin Hankerson on his final home meet.

The Durfee senior swimmer qualified for the South Sectional Championships on Thursday after his first place showing in the 50 freestyle.

Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers (3-4) lost their meet with Old Rochester, 83-70.

Hankerson, who finished with a time of 23.59, also won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.18) and swam on the winning 200 free relay team with Cooper Long, Michael Harrington, and Mack Reed.

Besides Hankerson, Dominic Gibney, Thomas Hargis, and Reed competed in their final meet.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Durfee 94, Old Rochester 80

The Lady Hilltoppers run their record to 5-2 after beating Old Rochester.

Emma McDonnell (100 breaststroke, 50 free) and Aimee Tiebout (500 free, 200 IM) were double winners for Durfee.

Abby Long won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.75. Rachael Silva continued to impress in the 1 meter dive with a winning score of 237.20.

McDonnell, Long, and Tiebout joined Zoie Mussotte in the 200 medley relay with a first-place time of 2:11.35. McDonnell, Long, and Tiebout then swam with Abby Saunders in the 200 free relay for a winning time of 1:57.64.

Long and Gillian Costa swam their final home meet at Durfee.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantis Charter 17, South Shore Christian Academy 16

The Lady Tritons won their first game of the season, beating South Shore Christian Academy at home.

Luna Campos led the way for ACH (1-5) with a team-high eight points, including a three-pointer. Ava Amaral finished with five points, including one three-pointer.

Aaliyah Ramos (three points) and Annie Walker (two points) also hit the scoring column in the win.

The Tritons host Holbrook on Friday.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Bishop Stang 82, Tri-County 20

Bishop Stang 76, St. Paul 29

Bishop Stang 53, Southeastern 53

The Spartans captured a pair of wins and a tie, thanks to some big performances across the board.

Jacob Cookinham took first place in the shot put with a personal-best 64-00.25, which is currently the fourth-best throw in the nation.

Andrew Caldera won both the mile (4:53.30) and 1,000 meters (2:47.68) while Andrew Fortin was first in the 600 (1:31.88) and second in both the 300 (40.14) and high jump (5-6).

John Campbell was fastest in the 2-mile (11:27.11) while Brad Sumner took second in the 600.

The Spartans compete Monday in the Catholic Central League meet at Wheaton.

Wednesday

Somerset Berkley 67, Apponequet 19

The Raiders defeated league opponent Apponequet on Wednesday.

Matthew Moreau was a double winner for SB, winning the 55 dash and 55 hurdles. He also placed second in the high jump.

Other individual winners were Cole Taylor (shot put), Andrew Heroux (mile), Jack Hansen (1000), Cole Travers (300) and Aidan Montag (2-mile).

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Bishop Stang 78, Tri-County 27

Bishop Stang 71, St. Paul 30

Southeastern 64, Bishop Stang 41

Bishop Stang’s Ellie Jones came in first for the 300 (48:14) and also set a PR in the high jump.

Stang also got wins from Abby Elias in the 55 (8.25) and Hannah Fortin in the 2-mile (personal-best 15:37.8) as well as the 4x400 relay team (5:05.27) of Teal Galligan, Bianca Ligotti, Joan Laroche and Lola Bergeron.

The Spartans compete Monday in the Catholic Central League meet at Wheaton.

Wednesday

Somerset Berkley 68, Apponequet 18

The Lady Raiders beat league opponent Apponequet on Wednesday.

Elena Cabral (55 dash, 300) and Lauren Rothwell (600, 2-mile) each were double winners for SB.

Other individual winners were Cali Leger (shot put), Reese Swanson (high jump) and Corryn Fisher (55 hurdles).

Monday

HOCKEY

Diman 11, Greater New Bedford 4

The Bengals got back in the win column on Monday, beating non-league opponent Greater New Bedford.

Evan Barbosa and Jacob Almeida each scored a pair of goals and had two assists for Diman (2-4; 0-3 in MAC).

Bryce Medeiros had a goal and three assists while Ethan Laforce finished with a pair of assists.

