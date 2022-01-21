Wine isn’t good for your heart, World Heart Federation says

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a man from West Monroe has been arrested for allegedly driving a school bus full of children while intoxicated on January 18th. On Tuesday, the New York State Police in Oneida County received information from the Central Square School Districts Superintendent that […]
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland. McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court […]
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a Florida man hiding in the City of Utica has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Sarasota County, FL. On Thursday, January 20, members of Utica’s Police Warrants Unit, the Oneida County Sherriff Warrants Unit, the New York/New Jersey Regional Marshall’s […]
Health experts stress over the importance of alcohol consumption moderation. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) -In this CNN Health Minute segment we learn that there is some disappointing news for wine lovers. According to a new study, wine is not so good for the heart. Health experts remind us that "moderation is key"...
With Valentine's Day coming up, we look at the heart as a symbol of joy and happiness. But when it comes to our heart, it's also imperative to realize that heart disease is still the number one killer in the United States. Here's more on how to protect your own heart's health.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more
Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box.
Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall
Amy’s...
The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
In a bold move, the World Health Federation released a policy brief Thursday saying that no amount of alcohol is good for the heart. "At the World Heart Federation, we decided that it was imperative that we speak up about alcohol and the damages to health, as well as the social and economic harms, because there is an impression in the population in general, and even among health care professionals, that it is good for the heart," said Beatriz Champagne, chair of the advocacy committee that produced the report.
In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — A man who was best known for blowing bubbles out of his third-floor apartment window at Elmwood and Allen Street has died. Chuck Incorvaia passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. “Anyone who’s been in Buffalo, especially west side of Buffalo and Allentown area, they know about Bubble guy,” said […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WVIB) – According to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, an area drug dealer has been arrested following a raid on St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. Johnny McIver, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. by the sheriff’s SWAT team, which recovered a large amount of cocaine, a loaded 9 mm handgun and other drug […]
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is reporting that two men have been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly being involved in a burglary that led to a man being shot back in November of 2021. Around 10:30 pm on Saturday, November 27th, the Herkimer Police department responded to a residence on Prospect […]
Comments / 0