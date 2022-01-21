Wine isn’t good for your heart, World Heart Federation says

In a bold move, the World Health Federation released a policy brief Thursday saying that no amount of alcohol is good for the heart. "At the World Heart Federation, we decided that it was imperative that we speak up about alcohol and the damages to health, as well as the social and economic harms, because there is an impression in the population in general, and even among health care professionals, that it is good for the heart," said Beatriz Champagne, chair of the advocacy committee that produced the report.

