East Idaho boy wins helmet design competition for Olympian Breezy Johnson

In a poetic series of developments, Victor Olympian Breezy Johnson will be sporting helmet artwork made by another Victor resident.

12-year-old Nathan Mortenson’s design was selected through a voting competition via Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s social media channels to be worn, in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics, by medal hopeful Johnson.

Johnson is a favorite in the Olympic downhill, for which she currently holds the #2 spot in FIS world cup standings. Along with Mikaela Shiffrin, Johnson is one of the top female alpine skiers headed to Beijing as a part of Team USA .

Mortenson is a sixth-grade student at Teton Middle School. After waiting for official results, he experienced unbridled elation for his success.

“I think the only time I didn't think about the vote was in my first hour and when I was at recess,” said Mortenson. “Since the voting ended at three, me and two of my friends, my mom, and two other dads were waiting in the parking lot.”

“Me and my mom started driving home and on the way, we got the news and we were super happy,” said Mortenson.

After what seemed like a tie, 50% to 50%, on the JHMR Instagram story, the Mortenson’s checked the Facebook component to the vote, which was a 75% to 25% advantage for Mortenson. From there it was only about waiting for an official announcement from JHMR.

“I was so excited, I couldn't really process it at that second,” said Mortenson. “I knew I had just won, but it didn't really feel like it. A couple minutes later it was like… I won! It felt amazing.”

That shock inevitably turned to (well-earned) pride.

“I never would have thought that I would have had anything to do with the Olympics,” said Mortenson. “But it feels like I'm a part of the Olympics now.”

The prize of having his design on her race helmet is not the only thing Mortenson will receive as a reward. Mortenson will also get a half-day of skiing with Johnson at JHMR, a free pair of skis, and a copy of the helmet as a keepsake.

“We’re hoping Atomic (skis) because that’s what she skis,” said Mortenson’s mother Kristin.

Mortenson didn't have the artwork planned for the competition, instead using only the purest of motivations when he sat down to do the artwork.

“I didn't think anything when I started it,” said Mortenson. “I was just going to do some art because I was bored.”

It was a pretty run-of-the-mill process for Mortenson, who started and finished the design in less than two weeks.

“It took about seven or eight hours, about a week, week and a half of work,” said Nathan.

Parents Kristin and Duane spoke about how natural creating art is for Nathan, and how proud they are for him.

“It’s just like a pastime,” said Kristin Mortenson.

“He’s just got a knack for it, and we’re always proud of his art,” said Nathan’s dad Duane Mortenson. “We have art all over the house.”