Syracuse, NY

SUNY ESF student expelled after racist social media post

 1 day ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A social media post by a student at SUNY’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse has drawn strong condemnation from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Joanie Mahoney, president of the college, called it a “grotesque and violent demonstration of abhorrent, racist behavior.”

The video appeared in threads on various social media channels with the original post identifying one of the participants involved as a SUNY ESF student. Pres. Mahoney expelled and barred the student from school property, effective immediately, saying that even though it was created off campus and outside of Onondaga County, the post violates the student code of conduct.

SUNY’s interim chancellor issued a statement that said in-part:

“…all of us in the SUNY community of students, faculty and staff stand with SUNY ESF in this difficult time in sending a strong message that these disgusting displays of racism and hate will always be met with immediate response of condemnation and unity…”

Gov. Hochul said she was “disgusted by the racist behavior” shown in the post. Her office released a statement saying in-part:

“I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer the Syracuse University campus safety and Syracuse Police Department whatever assistance they need in response to the spreading of hateful messaging online.”

Comments

Syracuse, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
