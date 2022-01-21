ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding Value In 2022: Inflation, Interest Rates, And Research

By Cory Cook
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets aren't necessarily bad during times of rising rates. Well 2021 was a great year when it comes to markets, with almost everyone making a significant amount of money, even those investing in coins created as a joke and with the lovable dog that made internet meme fame. If...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
Travelers: Stellar Performance But Change In Monetary Policy Could Drag Performance

Travelers recently reported incredibly impressive fourth quarter 2021 earnings results, with virtually every measure of financial performance showing improvement. On Thursday, January 20, 2022, property and casualty insurance giant The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) announced its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results. The company's results were fairly impressive as the company managed to beat analysts' expectations in terms of both revenues and earnings. The company also managed to produce fairly impressive investment results as will be discussed later in this article. The market seemed to agree as it drove the stock up 3.19% in the trading session following the earnings announcement, which was perhaps even more remarkable considering that the overall market was down during the session. Travelers has long been one of the best companies in the insurance space and these results certainly serve to reinforce that statement.
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed's decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action. "I think it's kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.
Mortgage REITs: High Yield Opportunities

Mortgage REITs don't deserve their "ugly duckling" status within the REIT sector. Adding mREITs to a balanced REIT portfolio is a prudent strategy to hedge interest-rate risk while adding immediate income. REIT Rankings: Mortgage REITs. Best known for their hearty dividend yields that often breach double digits, Mortgage REITs -...
