Legislation to Tackle Youth Suicide Prevention Passes Key Committee

Our mission is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know. Intended for people from all walks of life, QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) is an up to two-hour course designed to teach "gatekeepers" warning signs of a suicidal crisis and how to help. Gatekeepers can include friends, co-workers, supervisors, neighbors, parents, siblings, teachers, coaches, caseworkers, police officers, and firefighters, among many others. The process follows three steps: (1) Question if a person is considering suicide, (2) Persuade them to seek and accept help, and (3) Refer the person to appropriate resources.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO