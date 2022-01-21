ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Legislation to Tackle Youth Suicide Prevention Passes Key Committee

By Kern Sol News
southkernsol.org
 1 day ago

Assemblymember Rudy Salas introduced legislation – Assembly Bill (AB) 58 – to address the increase in youth suicides and self-harm across the state by improving youth suicide prevention within schools. A news release said a State Auditor’s report, requested by Salas, found that Local Educational Agencies (LEAs)...

southkernsol.org

Comments / 0

Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

Suicide Prevention Services Study On Tap For Day 1 Of Legislative Session

Tallahassee, FL - In the first day of the 2022 Legislative Session, Florida’s lawmakers will discuss a senate bill on how sufficient the state’s suicide prevention systems are, and how to fund them. The bill—Senate Bill 478—was filed by Senator Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary). It aims to assess...
FLORIDA STATE
Focus Daily News

Mansfield ISD Hope Squads Work To Prevent Youth Suicide

No matter how bleak things seem, there’s always hope. It’s what make life worth continuing. In places like the Mansfield School District, students are working together to bring hope to each other through an organization known as Hope Squads. They are part of a national organization based out of Utah that works to prevent suicide through education, training and peer intervention.
MANSFIELD, TX
thefulcrum.us

Video: dialogue on guns and suicide prevention report

The Convergence Dialogue on Guns and Suicide Prevention recently released its final report on firearm suicide and innovative suicide prevention strategies to save lives. Five Dialogue participants discuss their collaborative experience and report findings.
MENTAL HEALTH
wwisradio.com

JCIVC Hosts QPR Training Aimed At Preventing Suicides

Jackson County Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers recently hosted a training program aimed at suicide prevention. The training, called QPR training, or Question, Persuade, and Refer, is centered on reducing suicidal behaviors and saving lives by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. Kyle Nosbisch and Karla Gearing from Together For Jackson County Kids presented the information to 13 participants. Interfaith Program Director Lori Chown says they wanted to offer this critical training to their church partners, staff, and volunteers because knowing how to communicate with a person in a crisis is the first step in helping them. For more information you can email Kyle Nosbisch at kyle.nosbisch@co.jackson.wi.us.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AG Week

University of Minnesota to offer suicide prevention program

The University of Minnesota has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Minnesota to offer a monthly suicide prevention program for rural and agricultural communities within the region. The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers an array of suicide prevention classes, support groups and other important resources to local...
MINNESOTA STATE
holycitysinner.com

SCDE Launches Partnership to Sustain Suicide Prevention Hotline

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with Mental Health America of Greenville County (MHAGC) to sustain the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as both organizations work to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on child wellbeing. “Our students have and continue to face unprecedented challenges in their...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Tab

Lancaster University publishes ‘new suicide prevention strategy’

Lancaster University has published a new suicide prevention strategy for the whole of the university to increase support for staff and student mental health and wellbeing. Changes had been made to the existing policy following a review, and “draws on Suicide Safer University guidance provided by Universities UK and suicide prevention charity Papyrus.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Pyramid

Suicide prevention help available through Live On Utah

As the calendar turns to the new year, people often look for ways to help one another. For some, this means working to reduce suicide — something that can be done through Utah’s “Live On” campaign. The statewide public-private campaign, which started in 2020, is aimed at educating and helping those who are struggling with their mental health.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Salas
whitehallledger.com

QPR Suicide Prevention Course Thursday, January 13

Our mission is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know. Intended for people from all walks of life, QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) is an up to two-hour course designed to teach "gatekeepers" warning signs of a suicidal crisis and how to help. Gatekeepers can include friends, co-workers, supervisors, neighbors, parents, siblings, teachers, coaches, caseworkers, police officers, and firefighters, among many others. The process follows three steps: (1) Question if a person is considering suicide, (2) Persuade them to seek and accept help, and (3) Refer the person to appropriate resources.
MENTAL HEALTH
WXIA 11 Alive

Congresswoman shares thoughts on Black youth suicide

Editor's note: This story contains data about death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255. Over the last several years, data has suggested an alarming increase in suicide rates for...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Suicide#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rates#Cdc#State Auditor#Ab 58#Cde#Lea
defendernetwork.com

Houston non-profit, partners address youth suicide

Society of Royals, a Houston-based non-profit, is partnering with local schools to provide support for grade school kids experiencing mental health challenges. This year, the organization focused its efforts on the issue of youth suicides. According to a report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Leading Causes of Death Reports, suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages 10 and 34 in the United States.
HOUSTON, TX
Times Gazette

Suicide awareness/prevention community training

We are encouraging our communities to take advantage of a very beneficial and important training we are offering to anyone who is interested around the topic of suicide awareness and prevention. QPR: Question, Persuade, Refer is made possible through the Suicide Prevention Foundation and locally through a grant the Area...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Wyoming News

Many Who Attempt Suicide Not Getting the Care They Need

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- About 4 in 10 Americans who attempt suicide don't get mental health care, claims a new study that also found a "substantial and alarming increase" in suicide attempts. Researchers analyzed 2008-2019 federal government survey data on self-reported suicide attempts in the last 12 months. They found that the incidence increased from 481 to 564 for every 100,000 adults. The data included people who lack insurance and have little involvement with the health care system. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Scott Wiener’s Legislation to Legalize Overdose Prevention Programs — Also Known as Safe Consumption Sites — Passes Assembly Health Committee

January 17, 2022 - SACRAMENTO - Senate Bill 57, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), has passed the Assembly Health Committee by a vote of 9-4.It now. heads to the Assembly Public Safety Committee. SB 57 legalizes overdose prevention programs, also known as safe consumption sites or safe injection sites, as pilot programs in San Francisco, Oakland, the City of Los Angeles, and Los Angeles County. The City Council or Board of Supervisors of each pilot jurisdiction has requested to be included in the legislation, and each will decide locally whether to participate and to what extent. SB 57 simply removes the state prohibition that currently makes such programs illegal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers urge fixes for children’s mental health program

After hearing concerns from lawmakers about negative effects on children, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said the problems with a program that delivers mental health services to students in public schools will be ironed out by February. Arntzen made the statement after several Democratic members of the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee […] The post Lawmakers urge fixes for children’s mental health program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
kychamberbottomline.com

Early literacy improvement legislation passes through Senate Education Committee

Kentucky students have experienced many struggles through the COVID-19 pandemic, and many schools have seen children fall even further behind. Sen. Steve West, sponsor of Senate Bill 9, noted the critical impact of early childhood education in an individual’s future success and presented legislation to invest more in early literacy.
KENTUCKY STATE
youthtoday.org

Community and youth violence prevention research grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Youth Violence, Community Violence, Violence Prevention, Gun Viol. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy