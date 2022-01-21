ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipknot announces 2022 tour stop at INTRUST

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Fktg_0drb9TaL00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Slipknot is coming to the INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, March 29, featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. This will be the third stop on their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour .

The tour will take place over two legs, bringing in new special guests for the tour’s second leg. The first leg features In This Moment and Jinger, and the second features Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. There will be a total of 20 stops in each leg.

Jeff Dunham's 2022 tour is bringing him to Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena

If you cannot make it to the show in Wichita on March 29, Slipknot will return to Kansas on June 7 for a show in Bonner Springs at the Azura Amphitheater. This will be during their second leg of the tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. through selectaseat.com , by phone at 855-755 SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The band released statements alongside the tour announcement, sharing how excited they are, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now.

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon,” said Slipknot’s clown.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be,” said frontman Corey Taylor.

Korn announces 2022 tour stop at Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena

The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs, which provides a digital collectible LFT ticket stub to the ticket holder, free with ticket purchase. Fans can view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com.

2022 Knotfest Roadshow with special guests In This Moment and Jinger

Date Location Venue
March 16 Fargo, North Dakota FARGODOME
March 18 Omaha, Nebraska CHI Health Center
March 19 Wichita, Kansas INTRUST Bank Arena
March 22 Memphis, Tennessee FedExForum
March 23 Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center
March 25 North Little Rock, Arkansas Simmons Bank Arena
March 26 Durant, Oklahoma Choctaw Grand Theatre
March 29 Birmingham, Alabama Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 30 N. Charleston, South Carolina North Charleston Coliseum
April 1 Greensboro, North Carolina Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 2 Reading, Pennsylvania Santander Arena
April 4 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortage FieldHouse
April 6 Green Bay, Wisconsin Resch Center
April 7 Peoria, Illinois Peoria Civic Center
April 9 Minneapolis, Minnesota Target Center
April 11 Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Canada Life Centre
April 12 Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada Brandt Centre
April 14 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada SaskTel Centre
April 15 Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Rogers Place
April 17 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

2022 Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9

Date Location Venue
May 18 University Park, Pennsylvania Bryce Jordan Center
May 20 Brooklyn, New York Barclays Center
May 21 Providence, Rhode Island Dunkin’ Donuts Center
May 22 Manchester, New Hampshire SNHU Arena
May 24 Albany, New York MVP Arena
May 26 Montreal, Québec, Canada Bell Centre
May 28 Québec City, Québec, Canada Videotron Centre
May 29 Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Canadian Tire Centre
May 30 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage
June 1 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center
June 2 Grand Rapids, Michigan Van Andel Arena
June 4 East Troy, Wisconsin Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 5 Moline, Illinois TaxSlayer Center
June 7 Bonner Springs, Kansas Azura Amphitheater
June 9 Colorado Springs, Colorado The Broadmoor World Arena
June 11 Nampa, Idaho Ford Idaho Center
June 13 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena
June 14 Ridgefield, Washington RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 17 Las Vegas, Nevada MGM Garden Arena
June 18 Chula Vista, California North Island Credit Union
