Slipknot announces 2022 tour stop at INTRUST
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Slipknot is coming to the INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, March 29, featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. This will be the third stop on their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour .
The tour will take place over two legs, bringing in new special guests for the tour’s second leg. The first leg features In This Moment and Jinger, and the second features Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. There will be a total of 20 stops in each leg.Jeff Dunham’s 2022 tour is bringing him to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena
If you cannot make it to the show in Wichita on March 29, Slipknot will return to Kansas on June 7 for a show in Bonner Springs at the Azura Amphitheater. This will be during their second leg of the tour.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. through selectaseat.com , by phone at 855-755 SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The band released statements alongside the tour announcement, sharing how excited they are, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now.
“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon,” said Slipknot’s clown.
“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be,” said frontman Corey Taylor.Korn announces 2022 tour stop at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena
The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs, which provides a digital collectible LFT ticket stub to the ticket holder, free with ticket purchase. Fans can view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Livenation.com.
2022 Knotfest Roadshow with special guests In This Moment and Jinger
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|March 16
|Fargo, North Dakota
|FARGODOME
|March 18
|Omaha, Nebraska
|CHI Health Center
|March 19
|Wichita, Kansas
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|March 22
|Memphis, Tennessee
|FedExForum
|March 23
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|BOK Center
|March 25
|North Little Rock, Arkansas
|Simmons Bank Arena
|March 26
|Durant, Oklahoma
|Choctaw Grand Theatre
|March 29
|Birmingham, Alabama
|Legacy Arena at the BJCC
|March 30
|N. Charleston, South Carolina
|North Charleston Coliseum
|April 1
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|Greensboro Coliseum Complex
|April 2
|Reading, Pennsylvania
|Santander Arena
|April 4
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Rocket Mortage FieldHouse
|April 6
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Resch Center
|April 7
|Peoria, Illinois
|Peoria Civic Center
|April 9
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Target Center
|April 11
|Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
|Canada Life Centre
|April 12
|Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
|Brandt Centre
|April 14
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
|SaskTel Centre
|April 15
|Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
|Rogers Place
|April 17
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
2022 Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|May 18
|University Park, Pennsylvania
|Bryce Jordan Center
|May 20
|Brooklyn, New York
|Barclays Center
|May 21
|Providence, Rhode Island
|Dunkin’ Donuts Center
|May 22
|Manchester, New Hampshire
|SNHU Arena
|May 24
|Albany, New York
|MVP Arena
|May 26
|Montreal, Québec, Canada
|Bell Centre
|May 28
|Québec City, Québec, Canada
|Videotron Centre
|May 29
|Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
|Canadian Tire Centre
|May 30
|Toronto, Ontario
|Budweiser Stage
|June 1
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Heritage Bank Center
|June 2
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|Van Andel Arena
|June 4
|East Troy, Wisconsin
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|June 5
|Moline, Illinois
|TaxSlayer Center
|June 7
|Bonner Springs, Kansas
|Azura Amphitheater
|June 9
|Colorado Springs, Colorado
|The Broadmoor World Arena
|June 11
|Nampa, Idaho
|Ford Idaho Center
|June 13
|Seattle, Washington
|Climate Pledge Arena
|June 14
|Ridgefield, Washington
|RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
|June 17
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|MGM Garden Arena
|June 18
|Chula Vista, California
|North Island Credit Union
