New UK to Menorca Route Announced with Ryanair

The aviation industry, travel firms and ferry companies have welcomed the imminent abolition of testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to England. The prime minister said the so-called “day two” test is to be suspended, though he did not say when. Charlie Cornish, chief executive of Manchester Airports Group, said: “This change will be welcomed by the millions of vaccinated people who are desperate to travel and will now be able to do so – restriction-free – for the first time in more than a year.“Travel restrictions do very little to stop the spread of variants like Omicron. Removing them will...

INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO