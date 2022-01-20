Catalonia Cuts Curfew Restrictions

Palladium Hotel Group has announced its news for 2022 at Spanish travel trade show FITUR, including further details of its highly-anticipated opening of TRS Ibiza Hotel. At the event, the President of Palladium Hotel Group, Abel Matutes Prats, and the company’s CEO, Jesús Sobrino, weighed up the last year, in which some of the group’s important projects have come to fruition. This includes two hotels in Sicily: Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Garden Beach Resort & Spa; as well as Palladium Hotel Menorca and the new Only YOU Hotels in Valencia and Málaga. Furthermore, the reopened BLESS Hotel Madrid remains under the management of Palladium Hotel Group after the acquisition of the property by RLH Properties – the most important sale in Spain last year in terms of room rate.
