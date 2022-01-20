ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalonia Cuts Curfew Restrictions

The Spanish region of Catalonia has announced that they are set to lift their nighttime curfew on Friday 21 January. This announcement means that the popular destination, Barcelona will no longer...

Metro International

Tunisia to restore curfew and ban gatherings over COVID

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia will re-impose a night curfew and ban all gatherings for two weeks starting from Thursday to counter the rapid spread of COVID-19, the government said on Wednesday in a move critics decried as aimed at stopping protests. The ban on gatherings and a request to...
nitravelnews.com

Ireland Set To Scrap Hospitality Restrictions

Ireland is set to scrap almost all covid-19 restrictions from 6am on Saturday 22 January. With the Irish Government meeting this afternoon (21 January) to discuss their latest approach to the pandemic. The curfew placed on for hospitality venues and events will be removed, along with capacity restrictions for both...
nitravelnews.com

Plan A Covid Restrictions Introduced in England

From tomorrow (19 January), masks are no longer required in. schools across England as Prime Minister Boris Johnston announces the introduction of Plan A. As Hospital emissions have stabilised and intensive care numbers have also fallen, England, along with Scotland, have made the decision to remove current Covid requirements. Speaking...
nitravelnews.com

Austria First in EU To Impose Vaccination Mandate

Austria becomes the first country to require all adults to be vaccinated. The rules have came after a vaccination mandate bill was passed in Parliament which allows people to receive civil penalties if they don’t comply. An ‘introductory phase’ will begin until mid-March to encourage citizens to get vaccinated....
The Independent

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus.The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy.France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are continuing to fill up with virus patients, though the number of people in intensive care units has dropped in recent days.The government has imposed few other restrictions amid the surge in the omicron variant, focusing instead on the vaccine pass, approved by France's parliament and...
nitravelnews.com

France Introduce Vaccine Requirement Across the Country

The French government have passed a law which now requires all users of ski lifts, restaurants, bar and transport to hold a full vaccination pass. President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the requirement through highlighting how he plans to make life difficult for those refusing full vaccination. Visitors to theme parks, venues...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
nitravelnews.com

Ireland in “New Phase” Of Dealing With Covid-19 Pandemic

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, informed the parliamentary party in a private meeting that Ireland has surpassed the peak of the Omicron wave. At a party meeting on 19 January, sources reported that Mr Martin told TDs and Senators that Ireland was in a “new phase’ of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
nitravelnews.com

New UK to Menorca Route Announced with Ryanair

Summer 2022 will see Ryanair extend its Spanish reach with a new route to Menorca. Operating twice a week from May, Ryanair will fly from Manchester to Menorca. Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:. “We are pleased to add this new route to Menorca as part of the...
nitravelnews.com

UKInbound Calls For Removal of Day Two Testing

UKinbound has urged the Department for Transport to remove day two testing for vaccinated international arrivals ahead of the next travel restrictions review. UKinbound highlighted how these day two tests hinder the recovery of the travel sector. Along with being inconsistent with European countries. With some European countries not being...
nitravelnews.com

England ‘Open For Business’ As Travel Testing Expected To Be Scrapped

Fully-Vaccinated Travellers will be able to enter England without a need to test before or after their journey, as Boris Johnson confirms that covid testing requirements are set to be scrapped. This announcement means that the ‘day two’ lateral flow test will no longer be required following a fully-vaccinated traveller’s...
caribbeantoday.com

Barbados to Lift Curfew on Night of General Election

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Barbados government has said that the curfew put in place to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 will be lifted on the night of the general election even as opposition parties contemplate mounting a legal challenge to allow people who have tested positive for the virus vote in the January 19 election.
BBC

Ireland tells Russia live-fire naval exercise is 'not welcome'

Ireland has told Russia its plans to host live-fire naval exercises off the country's coast are "not welcome". But the Irish defence minister said the country had no power to stop it. It comes amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russia's military forces on the Ukraine border and threats...
nitravelnews.com

Palladium Hotel Group Predicts 2022 Revenue to Reach Pre-Pandemic Heights

Palladium Hotel Group has announced its news for 2022 at Spanish travel trade show FITUR, including further details of its highly-anticipated opening of TRS Ibiza Hotel. At the event, the President of Palladium Hotel Group, Abel Matutes Prats, and the company’s CEO, Jesús Sobrino, weighed up the last year, in which some of the group’s important projects have come to fruition. This includes two hotels in Sicily: Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Garden Beach Resort & Spa; as well as Palladium Hotel Menorca and the new Only YOU Hotels in Valencia and Málaga. Furthermore, the reopened BLESS Hotel Madrid remains under the management of Palladium Hotel Group after the acquisition of the property by RLH Properties – the most important sale in Spain last year in terms of room rate.
nitravelnews.com

Ireland’s Largest Hotel Group Opens Luxurious Hotel in Central Manchester

Today (19 January) Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata Hotel Group Plc continued its expansion with the opening of Manchester’s newest hotel, the £45million Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre. Dalata, which operates four hotels in Northern Ireland, the Maldron Hotel Derry, Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport, Maldron Hotel...
