What to do if your mailbox gets damaged by a snowplow

MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS13) — A wildfire that began Friday night has prompted evacuations in Monterey County. According to a tweet from the Department of Transportation on Saturday, a segment of Highway 1 was closed in both directions. Between the entrance to Andrew Molera Park in Big Sur and Rio Route in Carmel, the road is closed for about 21 miles. As of Saturday, the Colorado Fire in Monterey County is 5 percent contained and has burned 1,500 acres. The fire is currently located in the Palo Colorado Canyon — of which it is named after — near Big Sur, south of Carmel-By-The-Sea. Dry winds have been pushing the fire southwest towards Highway one, reported the N.W.S. According to Cal Fire, the fire is currently burning on both sides of Highway 1. GOES 17 satellite imagery picking up the Colorado Fire located near Big Sur, CA. Fire started in Palo Colorado canyon. The blue outline is the 2016 Soberanes Fire. Dry northeast winds pushing the fire in a southwest direction towards Highway 1. #ColoradoFire pic.twitter.com/HPEHfe6X1D — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO