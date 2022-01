HUTCHINSON, Kan.— There is still time for members of the Hutchinson/ Reno County Chamber of Commerce to provide your input on the 2022 Current Business Conditions Survey. The survey is being provided as a way to collect data from all area businesses across Reno County and the region. The survey takes about 5-10 minutes. The chamber hopes to get some measure on workforce, supply chain, and business vitality, as well as other issues impacting business. Collected data will be presented but all individual responses to the survey will be kept confidential. The survey will be available to take until January 21.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO