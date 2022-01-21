Ten again! Flyers lose 10 straight for 2nd time this season

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
PHILADELPHIA — Make it 10 again — yes, straight defeats — for the Flyers. Philadelphia has dropped 10 straight games for the second time this season, the first team to accomplish that ignominious feat in more than a decade, losing 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
STORRS, CONN. (AP) — UConn's 71-38 win over Seton Hall on Friday night kept alive one of the most improbable and impressive streaks in sports. The ninth-ranked Huskies, who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993, long before any of their current players were born. The streak spans 1,037 games.
The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […]
The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derek Grant scored two goals, John Gibson made 32 saves and the Anaheim Ducks emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Kevin Shattenkirk and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist apiece, and...
SEATTLE (AP) — Ville Husso stopped 27 shots, Tyler Bozak scored short-handed and the St. Louis Blues pounded the Seattle Kraken 5-0 Friday night. The Blues have won two straight and five of six. Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored in the first period, and Pavel Buchnevich, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou scored in the third. Parayko’s goal came on a penalty shot.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy Friday and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job. Frazier, a cornerback on Chicago's only Super Bowl-winning team, coached Minnesota to...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 14 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 on Friday night to snap the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.
Comments / 0