Blue Hens show offensive balance, firepower in win over William & Mary

By Kevin Tresolini, Delaware News Journal
 5 days ago

The more they share, the more they score.

As he sized up a Colonial Athletic Association basketball victory, Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby made an important and illuminating point Thursday night.

“It’s a fun way to play when you’re trusting and selfless on the offensive end like that,” Ingelsby said, later adding “It puts a lot of pressure on a defense because they can’t get on one guy.”

The Blue Hens had just led from start to finish in an 84-74 Colonial Athletic Association triumph over William & Mary in front of 1,560 at the Carpenter Center.

BOX SCORE: Delaware 84, William & Mary 74

Ebby Asamoah led five Hens in double figures with 19 points.

Just as importantly, that scoring punch was fueled by a season-best 24 assists. In their last four games, the Hens have 79 assists, a marked increase over early-season performances.

It took some pestering from Ingelsby, who said “I have just been on them about sharing the basketball.” But the results show why it’s important.

After building an early double-digit lead, Delaware had thwarted a couple Tribe rallies that forced the Hens to make sure they continued to share the basketball and get the most out of their considerable offensive firepower.

Kevin Anderson scored 18 to go with his six assists, Andrew Carr supplied 14 and Jameer Nelson Jr. and Ryan Allen had 12 points each. Dylan Painter’s 11 rebounds were a game high.

“We have five, six, seven guys that can get double figures every night,” Ingelsby said, “and that’s where I think this group is kinda getting into a little different gear now on the offensive end especially.”

Delaware’s generosity has also coincided with Asamoah’s recent move into the starting lineup. The third-year guard entered the game No. 1 in the CAA in 3-point shooting (60 percent on 15-for-25 aim) in league games.

He was 4-for-8 beyond the arc Thursday, but Allen, Anderson and Nelson combined to go 8-for-19 on threes themselves.

“I got on our three perimeter guys maybe leading into the Hofstra game that, like, we gotta get that dude more shots,” Ingelsby said of Asamoah. “He’s playing. He’s starting now. Our perimeter has to work to get him shots. It takes pressure off them. It takes pressure off our perimeter.

“We don’t really want Ebby using the ball screens or doing a whole lot with the basketball. If he can get to the wing and get to the corner, our perimeter needs to find you and you let it rip. You’ve got the greenest of lights out anybody maybe I’ve coached in my six years here.”

BENCH JOCKEY: Allen drives Blue Hens past Drexel in reserve role

The 6-foot-4 Asamoah, surrounded by the proven players as he is, said “I’m comfortable being like the fifth option and I can go out and get 20.”

But after being used almost solely as a defensive stopper as a true freshman two years ago, Asamoah has developed into a go-to offensive target.

“If they don’t have a hand up,” he said, “coach told me I have a green light to just let it go. A lot of confidence comes from coach. That’s helping me play well.”

Said Anderson: “Ebby probably has the best shot on the team to be honest.”

Delaware (13-6 overall, 4-2 CAA) was playing its first home game since Dec. 10 and had opened CAA play with five road contests due to COVID-19 postponements. Thursday’s game was the first of three straight and seven of the next nine at home.

Elon (5-14, 2-4), a 77-49 loser at Drexel Thursday visits Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off. Towson (14-5, 5-1) visits Monday at 7 p.m.

Delaware had lost three straight and 10 of the last 12 against William & Mary (3-15, 2-3).

“I think we can still be better,” said Anderson, mentioning Delaware’s 13 turnovers, a common problem, and defense he felt could have been stiffer.

“We’re a good offense team. We’re a way better offensive team than we showed tonight.”

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Blue Hens show offensive balance, firepower in win over William & Mary

