ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Parents left scrambling when classrooms are closed

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOeJU_0drb7IlU00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools and childcare facilities have had to close for COVID-19, staffing shortages and weather this year, leaving parents scrambling to find childcare.

LaTrisha Murphy has a two-year-old daughter in daycare. She said her daughter has only been in daycare a few days in 2022 because of different closings. Murphy said she is then left having to find a babysitter or having to miss work.

“That really kind of cuts into a good portion of what you were going to make that day,” Murphy said.

Murphy said missing daycare means her daughter also misses therapy.

“That does affect her and I can see it set her back or make it take longer maybe for her to have progress or something, because absolutely kids with disabilities and stuff, it is even more crucial for them to get that consistency,” Murphy said.

Schools in NWA and River Valley pivot to remote learning, some returning to campuses

Childcare Aware of NWA helps connect families to childcare in Arkansas. Co-director Michelle Wynn said like K-12 schools, childcare facilities have been hit hard with staffing shortages during COVID-19. As a parent herself, she understands these shortages can have a trickle down effect.

“Families are having to take off work and find childcare and maybe do the virtual school from home and so it can be very stressful for families again,” Wynn said.

36 kids hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s; parent begs people to take pandemic seriously

Wynn said the facilities Childcare Aware of NWA works with are taking extra safety precautions to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Children
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA Salvation Army in need of supplies for shelters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is in need of donations for its warming centers as extreme cold temperatures continue to impact the Northwest Arkansas area. PR and Volunteer Coordinator Joey Jackson said that the shelters are taking donations of blankets, pillows and cold weather gear such as coats, gloves and sleeping bags. “Any […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville provides local homeless shelters with over $20,000 in funding for cold weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville gave more than $20,000 in funding to area homeless shelters to help keep people warm during the cold weather. The Salvation Army of NWA and 7Hills Homeless Center are working with Genesis Church and First Central Methodist Church of Fayetteville to offer additional space for those in […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Sanitation worker hailed for finding missing woman with dementia

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — An 82-year-old woman is safe after spending several hours in sub-freezing temperatures, and an alert sanitation worker who found her is being called a hero. Thelma Bates, who suffers from dementia, wandered away from her Caruthersville, Missouri home Thursday morning. Macario Chism drives a boom truck for Waste Pro and his route […]
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy