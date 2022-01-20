ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference USA women's basketball: UTEP tops UTSA on the road

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 1 day ago
The UTEP women's basketball team improved to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA with a 69-52 win Thursday night against UTSA at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.

The Miners have won seven in a row against the Roadrunners, who fall to 4-13 overall and 1-5 in Conference USA.

Twelve UTEP players scored in the win led by Destiny Thurman's 12 points. Avery Crouse and Mahri Petree added 10 points each. Petree added eight rebounds and Crouse had three assists and three steals.

The Miners had a strong shooting game, making 22 of 46 from the field, 9 of 19 from 3-point range and 16 of 21 from the free throw line. UTSA turned the ball over 23 times and missed 11 free throws.

Franklin graduate Katia Gallegos added six points and two rebounds for the Miners.

Miners strong in first half

The Miners led 39-26 at halftime behind a strong offensive effort. They made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Thurman led UTEP with 13 points, including a 4 of 5 showing from the free throw line and a pair of 3-pointers. Crouse added eight points for the Miners, who outrebounded the Roadrunners 14-12 and forced 10 turnovers. UTSA converted 10 of 25 shots from the field.

UTEP and UTSA play again Sunday, this time in at the Don Haskins Center for a 1 p.m. tip-off.

