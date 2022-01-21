ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Canadian authorities charge suspect in Volunteer High School ‘swatting’ incident

By Slater Teague
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzV49_0drb6CQv00

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (WJHL) — Canadian authorities have charged the suspect believed to be behind “swatting” calls at Volunteer High School in Church Hill and Watauga High School in Boone, North Carolina, last year.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told News Channel 11 that Sean Arthur Murdock, 18, was charged with two counts of public mischief and two counts of mischief related to both swatting incidents.

PREVIOUS: 18-year-old arrested in Canada for ‘swatting’ Volunteer High School in August

Public mischief is punishable by up to five years in prison while mischief is punishable by up two years.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said Murdock is also being investigated for six other swatting incidents that happened in the U.S. and additional charges are pending.

Tennessee 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong said Thursday that he was “comfortable” with those charges and will not pursue extradition because the charges Murdock would face here would not be as severe. Armstrong told News Channel 11 in October that he would wait for Canadian authorities to file charges before determining if he would seek extradition.

According to the RCMP, Murdock has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 8.

Last August, police received a call from someone claiming to be inside Volunteer High School armed with a gun with intentions of shooting others. The call led to students being evacuated to the National Guard Armory in Mount Carmel. Authorities later announced that the call was a hoax.

Just over a week later, a similar situation happened at Watauga High School in Boone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Boone, NC
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Armstrong
WATE

Judge denies bond reduction for Megan Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell appeared in Sullivan County Criminal Court for a status hearing Friday. Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, told Judge Jim Goodwin that Boswell was not a flight risk and asked that her bond be reduced. Boswell’s bond had previously been set at $1 million. District Attorney […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Canadian#Swatting#Winnipeg#Wjhl#Watauga High School#News Channel 11#Rcmp Sgt#The National Guard Armory#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
WATE

Gov. Lee discusses state COVID trends during Watts Bar visit

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — It was another busy Thursday at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant as Gov. Bill Lee made a visit. “Clean energy production,” he said. “Anything we can do to support that it’s going to be important for the state.” However, the governor was fielding more questions about COVID-19 in Tennessee than […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy