Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of M Street, Southeast

Wilmington – Delaware State Police have arrested Malik Barnett, 31, of Wilmington, in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a gas station in late November. The incident occurred at approximately 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Exxon gas station, located at 2007 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, when troopers responded to an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and confronted a male employee behind the sales counter. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot westbound Route 2. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO