Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of M Street, Southeast

 4 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in the 2900 block of M Street, Southeast....

WJBF

Arrests made in Fenwick Street shooting

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Arrests have been made in the Fenwick Street shooting that left two people injured. Two suspects have been arrested following a double shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon along the 1900 block of Fenwick Street in Harrisburg. Friday, Aushantea Farrow Davis, 26, was booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center on weapons violations […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
KTLA

String of armed robberies under investigation in Southeast L.A. County

Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies reported Monday night in Southeast Los Angeles County. The robberies involved convenience stores in Lakewood, Paramount and Bellflower — all locations within about 4 miles of each other. The first robbery happened around 9:11 p.m. in the 5800 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Lakewood, where three men […]
LAKEWOOD, CA
Ludlow Police seeking suspects following armed robbery on Center Street

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Ludlow Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Citizens’ Bank on Center Street Monday night. Police told Western Mass News that they received multiple 911 calls around 8 p.m. Monday night regarding an armed robbery in the parking lot of Citizens’ Bank located at #33 Center Street.
LUDLOW, MA
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Second District. Burglary Two: On Sunday, January 16, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1800 block of I Street,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Nicholson Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:12 pm, members of the Fourth District were alerted to a shooting victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Homicide: Unit Block of Forrester Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southwest. At approximately 6:43 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Updated Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Carjacking Offense: 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 6:50 pm, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Decedent Identified in Homicide: 3700 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. At approximately 11:22 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Delaware State Police arrest suspect in November gas station armed robbery

Wilmington – Delaware State Police have arrested Malik Barnett, 31, of Wilmington, in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a gas station in late November. The incident occurred at approximately 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Exxon gas station, located at 2007 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, when troopers responded to an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and confronted a male employee behind the sales counter. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot westbound Route 2. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

