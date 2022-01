Production of the 2022 GMC Terrain has been offline since June of the 2021 calendar year, with very few units of the crossover SUV currently available on dealer lots. The latest units of the 2022 GMC Terrain were produced in June at the GM San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, the only facility that builds the GMC Terrain crossover. At present, dealer inventory for the 2022 GMC Terrain is extremely low, with the only models available being SLE and SLT trim levels as a tiered rollout was planned, with AT4 and Denali variants arriving later in the calendar year.

