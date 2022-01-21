Alvin City Council votes 'No' on ordinance that would have named it 'sanctuary city for the unborn'

The Alvin City Council rejected an ordinance that would have banned abortions in the city and named it a "sanctuary for the unborn."

On Thursday, the city council voted not to pass the motion. While most members said they were pro-life, they were concerned about the legalities and enforceability of the ordinance.

"For me, I'm excited for this ordinance. If passed, it would do great things for our city," Joel Castro, the council member behind the ordinance, said before it failed to pass.

The 22-year-old said Texas' recent anti-abortion law, banning abortions starting around six weeks into pregnancy, does not go far enough.

Not only would the ordinance have declared Alvin as a sanctuary city, it would ban abortion procedures, and it would also declare abortion-inducing drugs as contraband. The ordinance also urges the Brazoria County district attorney to prosecute anyone who aids or abets an abortion including drivers, organizations and individuals who assist a woman through the procedure.

"My concern is the legality and enforceability of it. How it affects taxpayers and how it actually can protect," one member said on not passing the ordinance. "I think there's a lot of stuff we don't know, that we fully haven't discussed this 18-page ordinance"

Another member who voted no, said the "18-page document does not address the issues that you believe or in reference to what the public has spoken on."