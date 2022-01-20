ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Wade Road, Southeast

mpdc.dc.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the 2700 block of Wade Road,...

mpdc.dc.gov

PIX11

NYPD officers shot: Suspect Lashawn McNeil was on probation, previously arrested for assaulting cop, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on two NYPD officers, killing one of them, inside a Harlem apartment on Friday has a lengthy criminal history, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly ambushed officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while they responded to a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WDEL 1150AM

Suspect sought in KentCo drive-by shooting

State Police are looking for whoever shot a man in a drive-by incident Saturday night in Hartly. Police say the victim was working on a car in the 6000 block of Halltown Road when he was hit in the stomach by a bullet fired from a passing car. The victim...
HARTLY, DE
#Shooting
CBS Baltimore

Three Men Killed In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said. The man died at a nearby hospital, police said. Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said. That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said. Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said. They found the injured man after searching the area. He later died at a hospital, authorities said. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

58th and Locust homicide; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating the homicide of a Milwaukee man near 58th and Locust shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSFA

Suspect sought in Linden bank robbery

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery in Marengo County. According to the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened Friday around 1 p.m. at the Sweet Water State Bank, located on Main Street in Linden. The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a black mask, black beanie and black jacket with a Jack’s fast food logo.
LINDEN, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Shore News Network

Burglary Suspect Sought by D.C. Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the 700 block of G Street, Northeast. At approximately 3:37 pm, the suspect...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Arrest Suspect Caught on Video Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Chinatown

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect who was wanted for shoving an elderly Asian woman to the ground earlier this month. The assault that was captured on video happened on January 10 on the 300 block of 9th Street near Franklin. The woman who was attacked can be seen walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin when a man came up behind her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground. The man kept walking northbound on Franklin Street and was not located. Police said a witness saw the victim had minor...
OAKLAND, CA
mpdc.dc.gov

Homicide: 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. At approximately 6:54 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Suspect In DeSoto Sunday Morning Fatal Shooting In Custody, Victim Not Yet ID’d

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police took a suspect into custody for an early morning fatal shooting on Sunday, January 23 at an apartment on the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road near Hampton Road. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, January 23 and found that an unidentified male was dead and had apparently been shot to death inside of the apartment. Detectives found evidence of a gun battle and determined that the suspected shooter had also been wounded in the exchange. A short while later, they confirmed that a potential suspect was...
DESOTO, TX
mpdc.dc.gov

Homicide: 2500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 8:04 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Orange Leader

Texas Man and Nebraska Woman Charged with Second Degree Murder, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Plano, Texas, man, and a Niobrara, Nebraska, woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Second Degree Murder, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Alexis Delarosa, age 31, and Justina Tuttle, age 37,...
PLANO, TX
mpdc.dc.gov

Homicide: 3800 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast. At approximately 8:36 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting....
WASHINGTON, DC
Niagara Gazette

Fatal stabbing suspect sought in Wheatfield

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a fatal stabbing incident on Niagara Road in the Town of Wheatfield. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies were called to the 2400 block of Niagara Road for a report of a stabbing. Sheriff deputies, along with EMS personnel, responded to the scene and located one male stabbing victim deceased inside the residence.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
mpdc.dc.gov

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses in the District. At approximately 2:35 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1100 block of Penn Street, Northeast, which is a construction site on private property....
WASHINGTON, DC

