North Iowa 7 @ Bismarck 9 - Quinn Rudrud registered a hat trick as the Bismarck Bobcats won a high scoring affair with the North Iowa Bulls by a score of 9-7. Michael Neumeier had a goal and added an assist. Ben Troumbly, Adam Pietila, Eddie Shepler, Owen Michaels and Drew Holt all lit the lamp for Bismarck. Carter Rapalje led North Iowa with two goals and an assist. Sean Vlasich chipped in a goal and an assist for the Bulls while Greg Japchen, Jack Mesic, Brett Morich and Hunter Bulger all contributed goals. Oskar Spinnars Nordin made 24 saves for the Bobcats while Hudson Hodges took the loss as he made 32 stops.

HOCKEY ・ 19 HOURS AGO