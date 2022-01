OlliOlli World is back with the next chapter in the series! So grab your helmet and strap on some pads, as we go for a glorious trip through Roll7’s incredible new game. Its been seven years since OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood, and due to this, expectations are high for OlliOlli World. Ditching the pixel-based art style of its predecessors, OlliOlli World’s aesthetics kickflip the franchise into a new direction. With its vibrant visuals and open world, is this the evolution that fans of the franchise have been waiting for? Well, as its release date is creeping up, check our initial thoughts about the game below. You won’t be disappointed!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO