Some possessions slip through most people’s consciousness because nothing of note happened. But sometimes, what didn’t happen during a possession can be the most telling. Take this particular one, for example, during the second quarter. With Stephen Curry handling the ball, Kevon Looney sets a high ball screen for him near half court. The Houston Rockets — who were switching almost every screen on and off the ball — chose to switch this particular ball screen, resulting in Christian Wood having to take Curry around the screen.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO