LODI, Calif — Lodi High School says three students landed in the emergency room after participating in the "One Chip Challenge" that has been trending online. According to the Lodi Unified School District, in addition to the hospitalized students, a number of Lodi High students were sent home last week as a result of their participation in the challenge. All the students have since returned to school.

LODI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO