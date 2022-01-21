Jackson County Sheriff warns of new phone scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a possible phone scam making its way through the area.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the scam involves the scammer calling the victim pretending to be a local bank. Customers at the unnamed bank say the calls say the bank’s name on the caller I.D., followed by a text asking to update online banking security.

Once the victim gives their information, fraudulent charges begin appearing on their account.

The sheriff’s office advised residents to not give out personal information on the phone, contact their local bank and report the incident, and frequently monitor your transactions.

To report a scam to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, call 256-574-2610.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.