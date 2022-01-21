Updated: Mavericks pull away from St. Thomas late

HOUGHTON, Mich. - Owen White led all players with 21 points, but Grand Valley State made more clutch baskets late to pull away from Michigan Tech 80-74 in GLIAC men's basketball Thursday night at SDC Gymnasium. The Lakers were led by Jake Van Tubbergen, who scored 18 points with eight rebounds and two steals. Deleon Brown also had 14 points and Christian Negron was efficient in the paint with 13 points, six rebounds, and a career-high six assists. Grand Valley State knocked down 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and out-rebounded Tech 31-28. The loss dropped Michigan Tech to 6-3 in the GLIAC North Division, 10-5 overall while Grand Valley State improved to 5-2 in the South Division, 11-3 overall. Eric Carl helped the Huskies get on the board with an early 3-pointer and the Huskies led 10-9 before an 8-0 run by the Lakers. The team's exchanged buckets prior to halftime. Brown hit a long two to break a 34-34 tie at the break.

