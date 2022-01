Walton/Delhi makes finals appearance at Section IV Wrestling Duals

The Walton/Delhi wrestling team competed in the Section IV Duals on Wednesday, advancing to the finals before ultimately falling to Tioga.

In the semifinals, Walton/Delhi earned a decisive victory over Waverly. Winning by pin were Garrett Copeland (118 pounds), Holden Church (126), Noah Sovocool (132), Nate Merwin (138), Peyton Tweedie (145), Hazzie Halstead (189), and Will Pettit (215). Hayden Robinson (102), meanwhile, won by major decision.

In the finals against Tioga, Pettit and Landon Taylor (285) each won by pin.

Cooperstown/Milford 36,

Poland/West Canada Valley 24

The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team earned a close 36-24 victory over Poland/West Canada Valley on Thursday.

Cooperstown/Milford’s wins, all of which came via pin, were delivered by David Pitt (110 pounds), Lauren Hoyt (118), Brenin Dempsey (145), and Max Sharf (215). The remainder of the team’s points came via forfeit.

Cooperstown/Milford will be right back at it on Friday and Saturday when it competes in the Mustang Duals Tournament at Mount Markham.

Section IV Duals Semi-Finals (Wednesday)

Walton/Delhi def. Waverly

102: Hayden Robinson (W/DA) major decisioned Nico Rae, 12-2

110: Xander Davies (W/DA) won by forfeit

118: Garrett Copeland (W/DA) pinned Jake Besecker, 1:35

126: Holden Church (W/DA) pinned Austin Ingham, 3:56

132: Noah Sovocool (W/DA) pinned Seth Noto, 1:40

138: Nate Merwin (W/DA) pinned Connor Stotler, 1:29

145: Peyton Tweedie (W/DA) pinned Braeden Nichols, 0:30

152: Breaden Hills (W) pinned Kylie Miller, 1:46

160: No match

172: Gage Tedesco (W) decisioned Nick Lane, 11-5

189: Hazzie Halstead (W/DA) pinned Troy Beeman, 0:56

215: Will Pettit (W/DA) pinned Andrew Kimble, 2:12

285: Kam Hills (W) pinned Landon Taylor (W/DA), 0:42

Section IV Duals Finals (Wednesday)

Tioga over Walton/Delhi

102: No match

110: Jayden Duncanson (T) pinned Xander Davies, 1:25

118: Levi Bellis (T) pinned Garrett Copeland, 1:53

126: Gianni Silvestri (T) technical decisioned Holden Church, 18-1, 5:05

132: Mason Welch (T) pinned Noah Sovocool, 0:45

138: Caden Bellis (T) pinned Nate Merwin, 2:48

145: Donavan Smith (T) pinned Peyton Tweedie, 2:00

152: Ousmane Duncanson (T) won by forfeit

160: Emmett Wood (T) won by forfeit

172: Trent Browne (T) pinned Nick Lane, 0:51

189: Thomas Hurd (T) pinned Hazzie Halstead, 1:19

215: Will Pettit (W/DA) pinned Josh Snell, 4:44

285: Landon Taylor (W/DA) pinne Austin Babcock, 4:33

285: Logan (T) Bellis pinned Hayden Robinson, 1:20

Cooperstown/Milford 36, Poland/West Canada Valley 24

Matches began at 110

102: double forfeit

110: David Pitt (C/M) pinned Daimeon Morrison, 5:26

118: Lauren Hoyt (C/M) pinned Frank Sudakow, 3:20

126: Maddox Clark (P/WCV) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:32

132: Double forfeit

138: Gage Smith (P/WCV) pinned Creighton Williams, 1:58

145: Brenin Dempsey (C/M) pinned Jared Young, 0:58

152: Stanley Swanson (P/WCV) won by forfeit

160: Landon Bates (P/WCV) won by forfeit

172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit

189: Brent Chase (C/M) won by forfeit

215: Max Sharf (C/M) pinned William Pomichter, 3:15

285: double forfeit