Brazilian singer Elza Soares dies at 91, was samba icon

By MURI ASSUNCAO
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Singer Elza Soares, one of Brazil’s most beloved music icons, died Thursday in her Rio de Janeiro home, her family announced on social media. She was 91 and died of natural causes. Soares was born to a poor family in June 1930 in a Rio de Janeiro slum....

