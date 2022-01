A family in the U.K. recently experienced every dog lover's nightmare — their furbaby Millie, a sweet-faced Jack Russell Terrier/Whippet, became lost after she slipped out of her collar. She went on a walk on her own, and after a few days on the lam, she was finally spotted. Unfortunately, Millie was stuck in an area where no one could easily approach her. She was on the mud flats near her home in Havant, Hampshire, and the tide was coming in.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO