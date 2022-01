The Phoenix Suns will be in Texas Thursday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a marquee matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The Suns are on a four-game win streak, while the Mavs have won 10 of their past 11 contests. Phoenix, which owns a scintillating 34-9 record, are coming off an easy 121-107 win over the San Antonio Sours last Monday to finish a four-game road trip with a spotless 4-0 slate. And they crushed San Antonio even without the help of Deandre Ayton, who missed the outing due to a right sprain ankle he suffered in the game before against the Detroit Pistons.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO