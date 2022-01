If you are pregnant or have a history of heart issues, doctors recommend you avoid watching the Dallas Mavericks play basketball. The Mavericks pulled out a close win, and covered, against the Toronto Raptors due to some late-game heroics from Luka. It was the 10th win in 11 games and the 21st straight game in which the Mavericks held their opponent to less than 50% from the field. It was a great win but one that shouldn’t have been so close.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO