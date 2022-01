The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Phoenix Suns last night, because of course. Since January 5, 2017—a full half decade’s worth of meetings—the Mavericks are 4-16 against the Suns. Last night’s 109-101 loss, which Dallas led most of the game, only to get blown out 35-19 in the fourth quarter, marks the team’s ninth straight loss to Phoenix. This is the new order of things: our city’s basketball team getting stomped by their nearest NBA neighbor to the west, who have still not explained why their mascot is a gorilla (which, in fairness, is great) or acknowledged that Shawn Marion, not Steve Nash, was the real lynchpin of their machine in the early aughts.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO