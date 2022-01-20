LncRNA DLEU2 regulates sirtuins and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex IV: a novel pathway in obesity and offspring's health
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as a rapidly expanding area of interest in chronic diseases. They are mostly unknown for roles in metabolic regulation. Sirtuins, an epigenetic modulator class, regulate metabolic pathways. However, how sirtuins are regulated via lncRNA is unknown. We hypothesized...
Endoplasmic reticulum-associated degradation (ERAD) is a well-characterized mechanism of protein quality control by removal of misfolded or unfolded proteins. The tight regulation of ERAD is critical for protein homeostasis as well as lipid metabolism. Although the mechanism is complex, all ERAD branches converge on p97/VCP, a key protein in the retrotranslocation step. The multifunctionality of p97/VCP relies on its multiple binding partners, one of which is the endogenous ERAD inhibitor, SVIP (small VCP-interacting protein). As SVIP is a promising target for the regulation of ERAD, we aimed to assess its novel physiological roles. We revealed that SVIP is highly expressed in the rat adrenal gland, especially in the cortex region, at a consistently high level during postnatal development, unlike the gradual increase in expression seen in developing nerves. Steroidogenic stimulators caused a decrease in SVIP mRNA expression and increase in SVIP protein degradation in human adrenocortical H295R cells. Interestingly, silencing of SVIP diminished cortisol secretion along with downregulation of steroidogenic enzymes and proteins involved in cholesterol uptake and cholesterol biosynthesis. A certain degree of SVIP overexpression mainly increased the biosynthesis of cortisol as well as DHEA by enhancing the expression of key steroidogenic proteins, whereas exaggerated overexpression led to apoptosis, phosphorylation of eIF2Î±, and diminished adrenal steroid hormone biosynthesis. In conclusion, SVIP is a novel regulator of adrenal cortisol and DHEA biosynthesis, suggesting that alterations in SVIP expression levels may be involved in the deregulation of steroidogenic stimulator signaling and abnormal adrenal hormone secretion.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative viral pathogen of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has led to 250 million infections and more than 5.00 million deaths worldwide by the middle of October, 2021 (WHO). Although available vaccines can lower the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19, the world is still under the threat of SARS-CoV-2 due to the lack of highly effective treatments [1, 2]. Suppressing intracellular viral replication and eliminating the infected cells are the two major strategies to limit the severities of SARS-CoV-2 infections. However, little success has been achieved and novel efficient therapeutic targets are yet to be identified. Two latest papers published in Cell Death and Differentiation [3] and Nature [4] showed that coronavirus RNA repair complex NSP14/NSP10 and SARS-CoV-2-induced cellular senescence are druggable targets for SARS-CoV-2 infections. Thus, SARS-CoV-2 RNA repair complex inhibitor sofalcone and senolytics could be applied to treat COVID-19 infections.
Not all inflammation is created equal. While acute inflammation has evolved as the immune system's first response to protect the body, chronic inflammation can cause extensive and potentially irreversible damage, as commonly seen in autoimmune diseases or chronic inflammatory diseases like inflammatory bowel disease and atherosclerosis. Regulating inflammation—ensuring that the body doesn't generate too much of a good thing—is a flourishing area of study at Northwestern.
The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
Blocking the activity of an enzyme inside fat cells can decrease obesity and related health disorders in mice, according to new research led by the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute. The study, published online Jan. 17 in the journal Nature Metabolism, focused on an enzyme called histone deacetylase 6...
The majority of hereditary tumor syndromes involve germline mutations, which effectively inactivate tumor suppressor genes (for example TSC1 and TSC2), whereby cells with a bi-allelic inactivation of such genes originate tumors in a classic tumor suppressor "two-hit" paradigm. The diverse morphologic spectrum of neoplasms found in the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) integrates many fundamentals of cellular biology, with the MTOR pathway showing frequent activation, as evidenced by expression of multiple downstream targets of MTOR and an increased neoplastic cell size (now well known to be a functional consequence of enhanced MTOR activity)1.
Mitochondrial dynamics and quality control play a central role in the maintenance of the proliferation"“apoptosis balance, which is closely related to the progression of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). However, the exact mechanism of this balance remains unknown. Pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells (PASMCs) were cultured in hypoxia condition for constructing a PAH model in vitro. The expression of genes and proteins were determined by qRT-PCR and western bolt assays. Cell proliferation"“apoptosis balance were tested by MTT, EdU and TUNEL assays. The mitochondrial functions were assessed by flow cytometry, JC-1, Mito tracker red staining, and corresponding kits. Besides, the molecular interaction was validated by dual-luciferase reporter assay. MFF was overexpressed in hypoxia-treated PAMSCs. Knockdown of MFF significantly repressed the excessive proliferation but enhanced cell apoptosis in hypoxia-treated PAMSCs. Moreover, MFF silencing improved mitochondrial function of hypoxia-treated PAMSCs by increasing ATP production and decreasing ROS release and mitochondrial fission. Mechanistically, MFF was a directly target of miR-340-5p, and could negatively regulate SIRT1/3 expression. Subsequently, functional rescue assays showed that the biological effects of MFF in hypoxia-treated PAMSCs were negatively regulated by miR-340-5p and depended on the regulation on SIRT1/3 pathway. These results provided evidences that miR-340-5p regulated MFF-SIRT1/3 axis to improve mitochondrial homeostasis and proliferation"“apoptosis imbalance of hypoxia-treated PAMSCs, which provided a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of PAH.
To study thickness of RPE"“BM complex in adult Chinese subjects and its correlation with systemic and ocular biometric parameters. Population-based longitudinal study. Cross-sectional study. Participants. The population-based Beijing Eye Study 2011 included 3468 individuals with a mean age of 64.6"‰Â±"‰9.8 years (range: 50"“93 years).
The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast.
Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous ciliopathy. Dysfunction of motile respiratory and nodal cilia results in sinopulmonary symptoms associated with laterality defects (LD) found in half of the patients. The molecular basis of the disease is insufficiently investigated in patients originating from the Arabian Peninsula. In a group of 16 unrelated Saudi patients clinically suspected of PCD and among whom only 5 (31%) had LD, we first screened by PCR-RFLP two founder mutations, RSPH9 c.804_806del and CCDC39 c.2190del previously identified in patients from the Arabian Peninsula and Tunisia, respectively. When negative, targeted panel or whole-exome sequencing was performed. Three patients were homozygous for the mutation in RSPH9, which encodes an axonemal protein that is absent from nodal cilia. None of the patients carried the CCDC39 founder mutation frequent in Tunisia. NGS analysis showed that nine patients had homozygous mutations in PCD genes. In total, sequential RFLP and NGS analysis solved 75% (12/16) of cases and identified ten distinct mutations, among which six are novel, in nine different genes. These results, which highlight the genetic heterogeneity of PCD in Saudi Arabia, show that the RSPH9 c.804_806del mutation is a prevalent mutation among Saudi patients, whereas the CCDC39 c.2190del ancestral allele is most likely related to the Berber population. This study shows that RSPH9 founder mutation first-line screening and NGS analysis is efficient for the genetic exploration of PCD in Saudi patients. The RSPH9 founder mutation accounts for the low rate of LD among Saudi patients.
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by infection with Severe...
Faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) yield many false positives and challenge colonoscopy capacity in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programmes. We aimed to develop a risk-based selection of participants to undergo diagnostic colonoscopy. Methods. The study was observational and used registry data from the Danish CRC screening programme. We included all participants...
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The beneficial effect of fibre intake on reducing the risk of gastric cancer (GC) has been emphasized in recent years; however, the findings from the existing literature have been ambiguous. Fibre and anti-inflammatory cytokines are associated with GC through inflammation. We investigated whether a higher fibre intake reduces GC risk and whether the IL13 rs20541 single-nucleotide polymorphism interacts with fibre intake to modify GC risk.
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.
Bacterial type IV secretion systems (T4SSs) are largely responsible for the proliferation of multi-drug resistance. We solved the structure of the outer-membrane core complex (OMCCF) of a T4SS encoded by a conjugative F plasmid at <3.0"‰Ã… resolution by cryoelectron microscopy. The OMCCF consists of a 13-fold symmetrical outer ring complex (ORC) built from 26 copies of TraK and TraV C-terminal domains, and a 17-fold symmetrical central cone (CC) composed of 17 copies of TraB Î²-barrels. Domains of TraV and TraB also bind the CC and ORC substructures, establishing that these proteins undergo an intraprotein symmetry alteration to accommodate the C13:C17 symmetry mismatch. We present evidence that other pED208-encoded factors stabilize the C13:C17 architecture and define the importance of TraK, TraV and TraB domains to T4SSF function. This work identifies OMCCF structural motifs of proposed importance for structural transitions associated with F plasmid dissemination and F pilus biogenesis.
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
Ubiquitin is perhaps the most aptly described molecule-ubiquitous to tissues throughout the body. Multiple copies of ubiquitin (polyubiquitin) tag proteins for degradation and this plays an important role in various neurodegenerative diseases. This discovery earned a Nobel prize and has become a critical area of research and drug discovery. Genc et al. provide strong evidence that UCHL1-an enzyme crucial for regulating polyubiquinated proteins at multiple levels-may be able to reverse degeneration of upper motor neurons in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), one of the most aggressive neurodegenerative diseases. ALS, defined by Charcot in 1869, has to involve the loss of both upper and lower motor neurons leading to paralysis of voluntary muscles over a period of 3"“5 years. While ~10% of all ALS cases are associated with specific gene mutations involving C9orf72, TDP-43 and SOD1 and others, the majority are "sporadic" with no known genetic origin. ALS is also now considered a proteinopathy with TDP-43 as the central player.
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
Consortium Mount Sinai Pathogen Surveillance (PSP) study group,. We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The...
