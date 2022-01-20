ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna stripped of 2021 state high school football title

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gretna High School was stripped of its 2021 Class A state football championship on Thursday following a vote of the Nebraska School Activities Association board.

The board voted 8-0 to uphold executive director Jay Bellar’s ruling that the Dragons used an ineligible player last season. Gretna beat Omaha Westside 7-3 in the November title game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

The school must return the championship trophy, but the players will be allowed to keep their medals. There will be no Class A champion listed for 2021.

The ineligible player was junior Tyson Boganowski. He attended Papillion-La Vista South High his freshman and sophomore years. The board agreed with Bellard that there was not adequate documentation to show Boganowski had a change of residence when he transferred to Gretna High, which is about eight miles west of his previous school and in a different school district.

Boganowski appeared in all 13 Gretna games last fall and caught six passes for 47 yards in the state title game.

The Dragons moved into Nebraska’s big-school sports class for football in 2018 after having played in Class B, where it made regular appearances in the playoffs but never won a title.

Gretna principal Todd Mueller and athletic director Matthew Curtis did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

