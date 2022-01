It’s not quite the rivalry that the football teams bring out in the fall, but the bad blood is still there between Wabash and DePauw and it played out on the court Wednesday as the Tigers made the trip from Greencastle to take on the Little Giants. From the opening tip Wabash controlled the game and held a 43-36 lead. Then to begin the second half the Little Giant offense dominated and took full control using an 11-0 run to go up 61-44 lead and the Little Giants as they did in the fall were victorious over their rival by a final score of 96-70.

GREENCASTLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO