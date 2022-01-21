ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Catholic schools make masks optional starting Monday

By Sarah Fearing
WRIC - ABC 8News
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Students who attend Diocese of Richmond Catholic s chools in Virginia will not be required to wear masks starting Monday.

The diocese sent a letter to families Thursday detailing the latest decision, which coincides with newly-elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2. The order ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24 and makes face coverings optional.

While the governor’s order allows divisions to make masks optional, there’s still a state law that requires schools to follow mitigation measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Diocese of Richmond noted in the letter to families Thursday that the CDC still recommends indoor
masking for all students over the age of 2, staff, teachers, and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. The diocese encouraged staff, parents and students to follow CDC guidance, but said the decision is ultimately up to parents.

READ: Full letter from Diocese of Richmond Jan. 20

Unvaccinated school staff will need to wear masks except in certain circumstances.

The optional mask policy also doesn’t apply to school buses. A nationwide CDC order requires students, bus drivers and passengers to wear masks while on the bus.

The diocese outlined the circumstances under which students would need to wear a mask, as well as quarantine procedures if they’re exposed to or test positive for COVID-19.

READ: Quarantine and masking guidelines from for Virginia Catholic schools

On Thursday night, Chesapeake Public Schools also decided to make masks optional starting Monday. Poquoson made a similar decision earlier this week.

AG Miyares files to dismiss lawsuit against Governor Youngkin’s executive order on face masks

Numerous school divisions have chosen to keep their mask mandates in place, including Norfolk , Accomack , Isle of Wight , Northampton County , Portsmouth , and others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

